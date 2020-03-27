Trevor Zegras is leaving Boston University after one season, signing a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Zegras was the ninth overall pick in last year’s NHL draft. The center had 11 goals and 25 assists in 33 games as a freshman at BU, including a last-gasp, game-tying tally in the Beanpot final against Northeastern. (The Huskies won their third straight title in overtime.) Zegras was tied for second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points (36) and points per game (1.09).

Clarkson junior Elizabeth Giguere won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Friday as the top player in Division 1 women’s college hockey. The 5-foot-10-inch right wing from Quebec City led the nation in scoring with 37 goals and 66 points in 37 games, propelling the Golden Knights (25-6-6) to the ECAC semifinals and a berth in the NCAA tournament. Northeastern sophomore Alina Mueller and Wisconsin’s Abby Roque , named USCHO’s Player of the Year earlier this week, were also finalists.The Swiss-born Mueller was the Hockey East Player of the Year after collecting a conference-high 66 points (27 goals, 39 points) for the Huskies (32-4-2).

WNBA’s Moore to sit out another season

Missouri’s top lawyer has appealed a judge’s decision to throw out burglary and assault convictions against a man whose case has been championed by WNBA star Maya Moore. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt this week asked the state’s Western District Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling that overturned the convictions of Jonathon Irons. Minnesota Lynx star Moore put her career on hold last season to help Irons. The four-time WNBA champion said last month she planned to sit out a second season. She told the AP those plans haven’t changed despite the court ruling.

Georgia’s Hammonds entering NBA draft

Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility. The 6-foot-9-inch, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft. While Edwards could be the top pick in the draft, Hammonds’s draft outlook is far less certain. Hammonds said he is protecting his option to return for his senior season … Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. The 6-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He made 10 of his final 20 3-point shots to finish the season shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc and 38 percent overall. He scored a total of 82 points and pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games … Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee has declared for the NBA draft. School officials said the 6-2 junior hasn’t hired an agent and still has the option to return to school. Lee averaged 18.6 points this past season and earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.

Golfer Love loses house in fire

On St. Simons Island, Ga., the house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said. No one from Love’s family was injured. Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain, is one of the most prominent figures at Sea Island. It is part of the “Golden Isles” about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.

Russian Olympians charged with doping offenses

Two Olympic gold medalists were among four Russian track and field athletes charged with doping offenses. Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and Natalya Antyukh, the 2012 champion in the 400-meter hurdles, are facing charges of using a prohibited substance or method. The Athletics Integrity Unit said the cases were based on an investigation into Russian doping for the World Anti-Doping Agency presented in 2016 by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.







