But the coronavirus pandemic stepped in and, instead of preparing for a three-game homestand, starting against the Colorado Rapids on April 4, the season is on hold until at least mid-May. In place of making use of a newly opened $35 million center, Revolution players have been working out at home while a training moratorium is in effect through April 3.

The Revolution would have liked to call for a restart to the season plenty of times. This did not seem to be one of them, as optimism characterized the team and a home-heavy schedule promised a strong start.

The team made certain each player has a stationary bicycle and provided them with a daily workout regime. But should the schedule resume — the Revolution (0-1-1, 1 point) are tentatively set to meet the Columbus Crew on May 16 — it won’t be until after a "mini-preseason” of workouts.

"Our biggest thing right now is making sure we’re staying as safe as possible,” Revolution forward Teal Bunbury said this week.

The closest contact Bunbury has had with teammates has been with defender Andrew Farrell, for a half-hour of interval training at a park in Norwood.

"We try to keep distance from each other, no handshaking or anything like that,” Bunbury said. "We do some stretching, running 15 seconds on and off, we go for 30 minutes.”

The Revolution have had to improvise before. In 2007 and ’08, the Revolution spent part of the preseason in New Orleans, still suffering the effects of Hurricane Katrina from September 2005.

"That was way worse,” Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton recalled. "Obviously, what’s going on now is bad. But to see a city totally devastated — you could see it on the news but you had to be at ground zero.”

Then, the Revolution were among the few outside sports teams involved in the city’s recovery. In 2007, they played a benefit game, taking a 3-1 win over CD Olimpia of Honduras before a crowd of 8,947 at Tad Gormley Stadium, with Knighton in goal.

"Nothing was really open,” Knighton recalled. "There were no team meals, we had to scavenge box lunches. I remember them bringing us meals in containers to our hotel.

"It was difficult to find place to train. We were looking on every corner, trying to find the right contacts where to train, on a daily basis. There was the whole question of even if the game was going to happen. Some mornings we didn’t know where we were going to train or how we were going to get there. We put all that on the backburner and said, ‘Let’s take care of these people.’ There were bigger issues in the world going on.”

One afternoon, the Revolution called off practice, and coach Steve Nicol and the players grabbed paint brushes and installed drywall in Chalmette, La., as part of the St. Bernard Project, a non-profit with Boston roots.

"Some of these people didn’t have a roof over their head,” Knighton recalled. "Having these people come out to see our game, and not knowing where they were going to live, was a testament to how sports brings people together.”

Knighton, 35, father of three, is staying close to his Attleboro home. With no weightlifting equipment, Knighton instead has his children climb on his shoulders, then performs squats.

"We try to keep it fun and exciting,” Knighton said. “We have two kids we are home-schooling and a young toddler. Normally I get up and fix the kids breakfast, but now we don’t have to get ‘em dressed and get ‘em to school. We’re taking nature walks, there are a lot of lakes and ponds where we can see swans. We take long walks, so the kids aren’t asking a lot of questions about what’s going on.”

Knighton has abandoned training with a ball, instead going to a local park and "kicking field goals.”

"Being a veteran, I know what’s needed to keep in shape,” Knighton said. "I don’t need to see a lot of the ball. That stuff kind of comes. I don’t think we’ll be off as long as we were in the offseason, it was three months. It’s like riding a bike. Once you start catching some balls, everything comes back to you.”

Revolution director of sports performance Jarryd Phillips keeps tabs on things.

"It’s pretty tough from the standpoint you’re used to dealing with guys face to face on a daily basis,” Phillips said. "You send them a workout with basic stuff the guys can understand, and give guys a call each day and to see if there are any questions.

"There’s some reverse engineering going on. On a day-to-day basis, guys usually cover a certain amount of overall distance. On a Tuesday, they’ll do XYZ. We try to replicate that the best way possible on a bicycle, with an intense, explosive workout style, or a longer aerobic one. Any means necessary to get guys to accomplish certain work similar to what they would do on a football field. We are a far cry from that, but our guys have really been fantastic about this.”

Bunbury had not been expecting to be as closely involved with his two daughters, one born Feb. 24, five days before the season opener.

“That is the silver lining to this,” Bunbury said. “I’m pleased with how the team kind of evolved from the preseason up to the first couple games. We still have a ways to go, but all teams are in the same boat. We just have to stay sharp. It’s realy going to be about a mindset, once we’re out of this.”