All of those pieces were supposed to set a championship stage for women’s hockey in Boston beginning with the national semifinals March 20. But as the spread of coronavirus brought the world to a standstill, there was no longer a need for any of it. Cardella had to take inventory and figure out what to send back and where to send it.

They contained all the standard fare for a college sports showcase: signage, dasher boards, branded water and refreshments, shirts for volunteers.

If Boston University assistant director of athletics facilities and event operations Jill Cardella had to put a number on how many boxes were sitting in Agganis Arena the day before what was supposed to be the first NCAA women’s Frozen Four at BU in more than a decade, she’d say 25-30.

“The thing that’s probably most sad to go through is the trophies,” Cardella said. “We had the national championship trophies down through the individual trophies the players were supposed to receive. That’s a big number of boxes.”

From the time it was tapped by the NCAA as the host city two years ago, the university embarked on an intense planning process to put women’s hockey on full display. BU had lined up a staff of more than 100 people to make sure the event ran seamlessly.

But in a matter of a week, a year’s worth of planning turned into a minute-by-minute monitoring of a situation that only grew more and more uncertain.

“I think everybody in the sports world knew, maybe not where we were headed, but to be on alert,” Cardella said.

BU began its Frozen Four preparations in earnest a year ago. Quinnipiac University was the host in 2019, and a group of BU officials visited the Connecticut school to get an idea of what was ahead.

“You see the finished product and you try to pick people’s brains that were part of the process,” Cardella said. “You kind of get advice from them and then you get into the process yourself and you realize how right you were and the work that goes into it.

"Then obviously when you get to see the final product, it’s worth it.”

The Frozen Four, scheduled to be held at Agganis Arena (right), was spearheaded by senior associate AD Brittany Kane (top) and Jill Cardella, assistant director of athletics facilities and event operations. Courtesy, Globe staff photo (custom credit)

The major takeaway was the importance of setting a championship stage.

“I think the big thing for us was just getting fans there and making it a great atmosphere and environment for the four teams coming in to play at BU and play in Boston and make it feel like it was a special event,” said BU senior associate athletic director Brittany Kane.

Along with learning some best practices, it also gave them a chance to identify some of the snags they could avoid. But there were some things they couldn’t foresee.

“A global pandemic was one we didn’t talk about,” she said.

BU was in constant communication with the NCAA. Monthly calls turned to weekly calls and then daily calls as the date got closer. The week before the tournament was to start, things shifted. More coronavirus cases were confirmed, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive, the NBA suspended its season, and the NCAA had to make decisions of its own.

“A week out, we all got some suspicions of what might be coming," said Kane. "It changed real quickly. We were definitely paying real close attention to it. It was kind of hard not to.

"We were getting constant updates on the changes by the minute. A lot of those changes weren’t just impacting the Frozen Four and us hosting that but a lot of other sports. So we were on our phones a lot and we were paying real close attention.”

When conference tournaments around the country began to be canceled in waves, Kane knew the NCAA inevitably would be in touch. Initially, BU was bracing itself to follow the NCAA’s suggestion to host the tournament with no fans in attendance.

“We were definitely ready to roll with the punches,” Cardella said. “The day we found out that there potentially wouldn’t be fans in attendance, one of my first thoughts was, how do we still make this a championship experience for student-athletes and the families that might be in attendance? Because it’s obviously a great honor to make it to that level of a collegiate sport.”

Ultimately, the NCAA canceled all of its remaining winter and spring championships.

“We obviously were hopeful that we would have an event, but obviously the safety of everybody was our first priority,” Cardella said.

Cardella was on hand when BU hosted the Frozen Four in 2009. She was a high school senior at the time. The next fall, she enrolled at BU. The memories of that time were ones she was hoping this tournament would make for other young girls.

“I think the sport of women’s hockey has grown tremendously since 2009,” she said. “To see where the sport has grown, and more importantly to become embedded in youth girls’ hockey culture in Massachusetts is amazing.

"To see the difference of how many girls teams there are in Massachusetts is unbelievable, and I was really excited for those kids to be able to see where they can end up and where hockey can take them.

"It was going to be an example and show those young girls where they can be in 10, 15, 20 years.”

Cardella said it was difficult to measure the impact of not being able to host the event.

“I think everybody’s dealing with a loss of sports in general,” Cardella said. “It’s hard to quantify, and I think people are thinking that right now. Sports in a lot of ways aren’t life or death, but they matter so much to life, and I think people are seeing that and understanding how much of a fabric it really is to American culture, especially collegiate sports.”

It’s still too soon for Cardella to say what the future may hold for BU’s hopes of hosting another women’s Frozen Four. Mercyhurst University will host next year in Erie, Pa. Penn State will host in 2022.

“Everybody put a lot of effort and hard work into this, and it would be great if it could come to fruition,” Cardella said. “But I don’t know if we’re there yet.

"I think we’re just kind of evaluating and trying to wrap this up and we’ll go from there as we kind of get back to more normalcy in our department and in our country.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.