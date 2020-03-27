The US passed China on Thursday night in confirmed cases of coronavirus, a dubious distinction as the virus continues to rage across the world. How did we get here? The charts below offer a look at how spread in the US compared to other countries that have been similarly hard-hit by the pandemic. The graphics provide a sobering look of what’s transpired so far, and a warning of what may still come.

Note: The number of cases is likely much higher than the official confirmed number, due to the fact that some who have the virus have mild or no symptoms. In the US, numbers also don’t reflect the total cases because of a shortage of testing.