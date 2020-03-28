I also feel this deeply for top-shelf bourbon, Gruyère melted on anything, and most incarnations of chocolate. But soup? Soup is something to make, and it is in the making, and not merely the enjoying, that solace begins.

MFK Fisher knew this. The great American sage of the appetites wrote about the restorative powers of even the humblest soup in “How to Cook a Wolf,” her 1942 collection of essays about the culinary derangements of wartime, ration-card thrift. “The natural progression from boiling water to boiling water with something in it can hardly be avoided,” Fisher writes, “and in most cases is heartily to be wished for. ... Soup, in other words, is good.”

I could not agree more. So when the work-from-home mandates and the school closure announcement come in the space of a few hours in a single day, I instinctively reach for two of my truest standbys: our well seasoned cast iron soup pot, and Fisher, whose blasts of subversive, elegant wit and unflappable good sense feel as essential to my equilibrium now as hugging and dining out used to, before they were canceled.

The night before the great remote-learning, work-from-home trial begins, I ask our son, who is 8, and who once declared “helping” to be his super power, to empty the bag of cannellini beans into his great-great grandmother’s ceramic mixing bowl, and to cover them with cold water.

“Why, mummy?” he asks.

“Because we are going to have soup tomorrow,” I say.

Tomorrow. I think about that word. Just yesterday, my super power was predicting with tedious accuracy what tomorrow would hold. The stampede out the door to catch the school bus. The inevitable hat or mitten left behind. The return that evening to a kitchen that resembles a crime scene: shards of toast on a cutting board, tea gone cold in its cup, the radio still on. It looks as though we fled at gunpoint.

When I wake on the first day of our uneasy new normal, the house is quiet, the morning sky still dark. I put the kettle on and drain the white beans, which have wrinkled and doubled in size. (It is a fate I don’t rule out for myself if this house arrest goes on too long.)

I chop the garlic, celery, carrots, and onion. There is comfort in this familiar progression, relief in this smidgen of control: the olive oil glistening and redolent at the bottom of the pot; the vegetables softening to translucence in the furious heat; the kitchen coming alive with good smells.

For Fisher, the wolf “that sniffs through the keyhole every night,” is hunger. The beast at our collective door now is uncertainty. Unless it is something far worse.

I cannot guess at what this day will bring. But I do look forward to lunch.

