With the closure of US cultural institutions well into a second week, the musical responses to the coronavirus have been steadily evolving. First came the flood of content as musicians live-streamed their individual performances, and organizations opened up their archives. This week brought a raft of videos in which individual musicians play together — as a virtual ensemble — through an assembly of videos each shot from their respective homes. (The trick involves a click-track and lots of editing, but it’s more fun not to peek under the hood.) Over the last few days, the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony have each recorded portions of the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in this manner. Closer to home, students from Berklee School of Music now scattered around the globe have knitted together their own cover of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now.” And musicians of the Toronto Symphony have assembled the last stretch of Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” The videos are all worth seeing but Toronto’s Copland may have set the bar, especially with the visual poetry of the closing sequence in which — taking a play from Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony — each musician gradually turns out the lights on his or her own little square of pixels. Appropriately enough, the wistful tune Copland sets here is from a famous Shaker hymn that seems to speak to the present moment plainly yet cogently, both through its quietly brimming melody and through its title: “Simple Gifts.”