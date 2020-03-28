Boston Lyric Opera’s production of “Norma” was scrapped before its planned March 13 opening due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the help of a team from Boston classical music station WCRB-FM, the music lives on in an audio recording of the final dress rehearsal. The opera will be streamable for 45 days via www.classicalwcrb.org and www.blo.org starting March 29 at 3 p.m. (the timing is a nod to BLO’s traditional matinee performance time).

“What is wonderful, is that the energy of the dress rehearsal provided the excitement and drama you’d feel during a staged production," said WCRB station manager Anthony Rudel in a statement. "It took less than 24 hours from first call to recording as WCRB and BLO worked together to make this happen — the result is magic.”