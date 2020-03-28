fb-pixel

Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that schools across the state would remain closed until early May, but some educators are still working to keep a sense of community going outside of the classroom. Kathleen Wynne of Ontario tweeted a photo of her sister Ann Wynne, a preschool teacher in Arlington, who has been saying hi to her students from sidewalks outside their houses.

Andover resident Mary Rose Saad posted a video of elementary school teachers in her town making a festive motorcade, tapping their horns as they drove their cars, some with homemade signs bearing their names, through neighborhoods, greeting current students, alumni, and parents.

