Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that schools across the state would remain closed until early May, but some educators are still working to keep a sense of community going outside of the classroom. Kathleen Wynne of Ontario tweeted a photo of her sister Ann Wynne, a preschool teacher in Arlington, who has been saying hi to her students from sidewalks outside their houses.
My mom and I went for a walk and we saw all the teachers from my elementary school driving around the neighborhood to say they miss all the kids, parents, and alum😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/nl3HMJDu7n— Mary Rose Saad (@maryrosesaad) March 24, 2020
Andover resident Mary Rose Saad posted a video of elementary school teachers in her town making a festive motorcade, tapping their horns as they drove their cars, some with homemade signs bearing their names, through neighborhoods, greeting current students, alumni, and parents.
