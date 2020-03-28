(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump said he’s considering an enforced quarantine for parts of New York and New Jersey to curb the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Trump told reporters he had spoken with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Florida Governor Ron Desantis Saturday morning before departing the White House to send off a Navy hospital ship bound for New York City from Norfolk, Virginia.

The president said he’d rather not impose a quarantine on the region, but that the country may need it.