Photographer Annie Leibovitz is one of the bold face names you can learn from via MasterClass.

Life as we knew it has been turned upside down, and you may be hoping to take your mind off that for a little while. If so, consider escaping into a subject you’ve always wanted to learn about. Whether that’s learning to speak French, write a screenplay, or make the perfect soufflé, we’ve rounded up some great online class offerings; some fall in the splurge category; others are free.





Masterclass.com has a ton offerings, taught by people you’ve probably heard of.

Sign up for a cooking course with Gordon Ramsay, comedy with Steve Martin, and photography with Annie Leibovitz. Study filmmaking with Martin Scorsese or Werner Herzog, directing with Ron Howard, writing with Margaret Atwood or David Sedaris, screenwriting with Aaron Sorkin, acting with Natalie Portman, film with David Lynch, design and architecture with Frank Gehry, guitar with Carlos Santana, film scoring with Hans Zimmer, tennis with Serena Williams … the list goes on.

The cost is $15 a month (billed annually) for unlimited access, and you can choose from 80 classes, with 20 lessons per class.

Advertisement









Try some yoga

Devotees will tell you yoga is the best way to battle corona anxiety. If you’ve always intended to try it but never found the time, now is your chance.

Thanks to YouTube and apps, it’s never been easier to learn at home. One place to start: Yoga With Adriene.

Adriene Mishler is a dream of an instructor, putting you right at ease. Many of her free YouTube videos are for never-done-this-before types. Check out series such as “Yoga for Complete Beginners,” “Yoga for Back Pain,” or (collar pull) “Yoga for Uncertain Times.” She also has basic mediation classes, such as “Meditation for Anxiety.”

Advertisement

Cook up something special

The Internet is filled with free recipes and YouTube how-to’s from apple fritters to zucchini bread. The BBC (free) offers a veritable encyclopedia of online culinary know-how — from “How to make pasta perfectly” to “How to cut a pineapple.”

America’s Test Kitchen Cooking School offers some 230 courses, from “Weeknight Meals” to “Advanced Cookie Baking.” Search by skill-level or recipe type. Take unlimited classes, and schedule at your own pace, $19.95 per month.

Masterclass boasts a trove of A-list teachers. You might sign up for a cooking class with Wolfgang Puck; take “Meats, Stocks and Sauces” with Thomas Keller; or try “The Art of Home Cooking” with Alice Waters.

Also, don’t forget to sign up for “Cooking From Home," a free pop-up newsletter full of recipes and ideas from Boston Globe food critic Devra First.

Explore this

Always wanted to learn quantum physics? Basic drawing? Reiki? Guitar?

Take a class on Udemy. With thousands of courses and instructors, you can sign up for courses in dozens of areas — business, accounting, music, marketing, photography, music and more. It’s like the first day of freshman year, and you don’t have to declare a major. From $10.99 per class.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.