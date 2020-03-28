Ty Tojo, holder of three Guinness World Records, captivates the audience with his jaw dropping juggling routine. Maybe you can, too. Bertrand Guay

Run away with the circus in your own living room with Big Apple Circus’s online juggling lesson, hosted by the troupe’s executive producer, Jack Marsh. He (along with his dog) teaches you the basic steps for juggling plastic bags, balled-up newspaper pages, even socks, in less than five minutes. Who knows? With practice, you could emerge from this period of social distancing with a new party trick to show off to friends. Visit https://youtu.be/YEDuPiIroh8.