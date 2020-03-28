South Shore: Two barnacle geese, a snow goose, and a pink-footed goose continue to be sighted in the Vaughan Hill Road fields in Rochester. In addition to the growing number of sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Halifax, there were also six Northern pintails, a redhead, six buffleheads, three American bitterns, and a short-eared owl. A yellow-breasted chat was sighted at Mass Audubon’s Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Westport, and a dickcissel was seen in Dighton.

Greater Boston: Among sightings were four canvasbacks at Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Brookline, an Iceland gull off of Nahant and another at Arlington Reservoir. An early black-throated blue warbler and a palm warbler were seen at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge and an orange-crowned warbler was spotted in Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Advertisement

Western of Boston: A Caspian tern was sighted on Cheshire Reservoir in Pittsfield. Pairs of long-tailed ducks were reported from Onota Lake in Pittsfield and from the power canal in Turners Falls. Seven sandhill cranes were seen in a field in Petersham. There were four red crossbills on Nash Hill Road in Williamsburg, and another four red crossbills in Conway.

North Shore: Among sightings were a greater white-fronted goose on Plum Island, a common murre off of Andrews Point, a ruby-crowned kinglet at Crane Beach in Ipswich, and a snow bunting in Rockport Harbor.

Nantucket: Among reports were a flock of 14 snow geese at Bartlett Farm, a Eurasian green-winged teal at the Milestone Cranberry Bog, a tufted duck in Madaket, and a common gallinule and a common raven in Siasconset, and an Eastern kingbird at Smith Point.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.