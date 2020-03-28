A woman found dead in a Mashpee home has been identified as Sandra L. Kumar of Edgartown, the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Friday.

Kumar, 53, was suffering from “obvious signs of blunt force trauma,” when police arrived at the home at 26 Center St. late Thursday morning, prosecutors said in a press release.

Marc Audette, 45, of Mashpee, was arrested at the scene on a murder charge, the release said.