A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles in a garage in South Boston Boston police said Friday.

Hassan Abshir Abdullahi, of Boston, faces charges including two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle nighttime, receiving stolen goods and malicious destruction of property, Boston police said in a press release.

Officers were conducting surveillance around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Channel Center Garage in the area of 116 W First Street after receiving reports that cars had been broken into and stolen in the past.