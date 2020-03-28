A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles in a garage in South Boston Boston police said Friday.
Hassan Abshir Abdullahi, of Boston, faces charges including two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle nighttime, receiving stolen goods and malicious destruction of property, Boston police said in a press release.
Officers were conducting surveillance around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Channel Center Garage in the area of 116 W First Street after receiving reports that cars had been broken into and stolen in the past.
Officers saw Abdullahi approach the side entrance doors above the garage from Richards Street, police said. He first looked into the window of the front entrance door, and then walked into the garage.
Advertisement
Officers entered the garage and found two motors vehicles on the top floor with their rear windows smashed, police said. Wires had been pulled from under the dashboards and a pair of rubber gloves were located on the floor of one of the vehicles.
Officers found Abdullahi inside the garage, conducted a pat frisk, and discovered he was in possession of various cellular phone chargers, a cell phone and multiple pairs of rubber gloves, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.