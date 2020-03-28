As the officers approached, two suspects matching the descriptions, left the group and attempted to flee on foot but were stopped shortly, police said in the statement.

Officers went to the area of 135 Humboldt Ave. after a report of a person with a gun near a gathering of about 20 people, according to a statement from Boston police. Officers were given a description of two males.

A 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were arrested on gun charges in Roxbury Friday night, Boston police said.

Jamie Reason, 28, of Everett and the 17-year-old who is from Dorchester were arrested. Police recovered a loaded Davis Industries P32 and a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, which were discarded by the suspects as they fled, police said in the statement.

Advertisement

Reason is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearm, ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, trespassing, and armed career criminal, according to the statement.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearm, ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

Arraignment dates were not given for both suspects.

Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com.