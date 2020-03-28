“It’s painful, but I’m not surprised," he said in an interview.

Tribe Chairman Cedric Cromwell said he had learned of the plans Friday afternoon in a phone conversation with officials from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe will lose its reservation status under an order by the US Secretary of the Interior, the tribe’s leader said Saturday.

In a statement posted on the tribe’s website, Cromwell said the Mashpee would continue to fight for sovereignty over its ancestral lands.

“We will not rest until we are treated equally with other federally recognized tribes and the status of our reservation is confirmed,” he wrote.

“Today’s action was cruel and it was unnecessary. The Secretary is under no court order to take our land out of trust,” he wrote. “He is fully aware that litigation to uphold our status as a tribe eligible for the benefits of the Indian Reorganization Act is ongoing.”

The tribe’s battle to secure federal recognition for its land has hinged on the legal interpretation of the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act, a landmark law sometimes known as the “Indian New Deal.”

The tribe has waged a protracted legal battle to build a $1 billion casino on reservation land in Taunton. Last month, the tribe was dealt a major setback when the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled in favor of a group of nearby residents who oppose the casino.

The tribe had asked the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to overturn a lower court decision that said the federal government had improperly allowed the Mashpee to hold land in trust. That designation is required in order to build a tribal casino.

In a statement, Department of the Interior spokesman Conner Swanson declined to confirm the development, saying the Mashpee remains a “federally recognized tribe."