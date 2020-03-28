Beaumont will be the first of what’s expected to be nearly a dozen recovery centers set up from the Boston area to Cape Cod and western Massachusetts in the coming weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. State and industry officials are working to identify other sites ― both operating nursing homes and recently closed ones ― but said they aren’t yet ready to disclose which facilities will be used.

In a central Massachusetts pilot program, officials on Saturday began moving 147 residents out of Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester and into a number of skilled nursing facilities nearby. The transfer will continue through Wednesday and officials hope to repurpose the facility into a coronavirus recovery center in the coming week.

Massachusetts public health officials are working with hospitals and nursing homes to empty out close to a dozen skilled nursing facilities across the state to set up recovery centers for COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals.

“These measures are being taken to ensure capacity at acute care hospitals to address the anticipated surge in demand in coming weeks,” Marylou Sudders, the state secretary of health and human services, wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Advertisement

She said the state is actively searching for more sites, acknowledging that more residents will have to be moved.

“We understand this is not an easy thing to ask residents, families, and nursing facilities to do,” she wrote, “but it is necessary for the health and safety of the current residents and to ensure COVID-19 patients are receiving care in appropriate medical settings.”

At nursing homes, the move is seen as necessary to protect patients at a time of growing risk for older residents with serious medical conditions, who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We’re doing this to ensure the safety of all skilled nursing facility residents,” said Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, a trade group for the more than 350 nursing homes in the state. “We’re partnering with hospitals to support the anticipated surge in patients and establish centers to take those who are recovering.”

Advertisement

The plan unfolded in recent days as some Massachusetts nursing homes began to grapple with confirmed and suspected cases of the fast-spreading virus. It grew out of a teleconference last week held by a state task force that was looking for ways to relieve the load at hospitals and isolate recovering patients who may still be infected with the virus, so they don’t mix with other residents of nursing homes.

“We want to keep the seniors we care for and others in the area alive,” said Matt Salmon, president of Salmon Health & Retirement in Westborough, which owns the Beaumont facility in Worcester and six other senior housing properties in Massachusetts. “I was scared to death that were going to have infected or recently infected patients coming back into the building to co-mingle with healthy residents.”

Salmon acknowledged that many residents and their families, who are now packing their belongings, medications, and medical records, are unhappy with the move. About 50 residents will move to sister Beaumont nursing homes in Westborough and Northbridge, while the rest will go to other skilled nursing facilities in the area that have excess capacity.

“We have plenty of bed availability in Worcester, so they’re going to stay local,” Salmon said. He said the staff at Beaumont in Worcester will remain there to work with recovering COVID-19 patients, while residents who move will be cared for by the nursing staffs at their new facilities.

Advertisement

Salmon said he has apologized to residents and family members “from the bottom of my heart.” But he added, “What they have to understand is I’m trying to do this to protect them.”

In a statement, UMass Memorial Health Care, which will be sending recovering patients to the new center in Beaumont, said it wanted “to acknowledge the staff and residents of Beaumont Rehabilitation for the sacrifices they are making as their facility, our hospitals, the state and country wrestles with this horrible pandemic.”

“We understand that this is asking a lot of the residents and the organization. But we do so for good reason. This virus is upon us and we need every available resource to preserve life in the region,” the statement said.

Gregorio said existing nursing homes may be easier to set up as recovery centers because they’re licensed and have a staff and infrastructure in place. But she said officials are also considering some recently shuttered facilities that could be quickly adapted.

She said they’re scrambling to staff the new recovery centers with a mix of nurses from the existing facilities, temporary staffing agencies, and hospital nurses who’ve been furloughed from elective surgery departments.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW. Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.