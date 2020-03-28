The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening , Dedham police tweeted Saturday evening.

A person was stabbed near a Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 1 in Dedham Saturday and taken to a local hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing near the supermarket on Providence Highway, police tweeted. Providence Highway is also Route 1.

Police remained on-scene investigating as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the tweet.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

