A person was stabbed near a Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 1 in Dedham Saturday and taken to a local hospital, police said.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening , Dedham police tweeted Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the report of a stabbing near the supermarket on Providence Highway, police tweeted. Providence Highway is also Route 1.
Police remained on-scene investigating as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the tweet.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
