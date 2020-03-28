The nation’s blood supply relies heavily on individual donations, which have fallen off dramatically since social distancing restrictions were put into place. Hundreds of drives have been cancelled.

“This really is a way for people to save lives," Baker said at a news conference held at a Red Cross donation center here. "It’s pretty much as simple as that.”

DEDHAM — Governor Charlie Baker on Saturday urged healthy people to donate blood to address a severe shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an essential service,” Baker said. The Red Cross has created a “safe way for people to give blood."

Baker said one of the main goals of social distancing is to prevent the hospital system from becoming overwhelmed so that people with “solvable and curable medical conditions” can receive the treatment they need, even in a time of crisis.

Baker said state officials have spoken with the US Army Corps of Engineers about setting up “alternative treatment facilities" for coronavirus patients. The state has also been working to obtain more protective gear for medical staff, Baker said, but often finds itself in direct competition with the federal government.

“My big concern is that we got a clear message from the federal government and the White House to develop our own supply lines,” he said. “FEMA has made clear to us they understand this is an issue and certainly hope that turns out to be true.”

More than 20 labs are now processing coronavirus tests, Baker said.

On Friday, Baker urged anyone arriving from out-of-state to self-quarantine for two weeks — the latest attempt to curb the spread of a pandemic that has now killed nearly three dozen people here.

The state’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, surged 34 percent to 3,240 on Friday. The 823 new cases represent the largest single-day total to date. The state also announced 10 new deaths, mostly among people in their 80s and 90s.

