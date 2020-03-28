A person in their 80s died Friday night; the other, in their 70s, died today.

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island residents, both over age 70 and both with underlying medical conditions, are the first two deaths from a COVID-19 infection in the state, health officials announced today.

We’ll have minute-by-minute updates from Governor Raimondo’s 1 p.m. press conference. Stay here and keep refreshing the page for more information.

Health officials did not release any information about the deceased, such as their genders, specific ages, where they lived, or where they were when they died.

“Today I’ve reported two deaths, and in the days and weeks to come, there will be many more,” Governor Gina Raimondo said during a press conference on Saturday.

Advertisement

Raimondo was also expected to provide an update on her executive order requiring all New York residents who come to Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days. The National Guard has been stopping vehicles with New York license plates on I-95 North to inform them of the mandate, and are expected to go door-to-door in coastal communities looking for New York residents to warn.

Raimondo also is requiring all Rhode Islanders returning home via T.F. Green airport to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Rhode Island had 203 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday. Raimondo has also closed all restaurants to dine-in customers, as well as most businesses that involve person-to-person contact, such as hair and nail salons.

We’ll have minute-by-minute updates from Governor Raimondo’s 1 p.m. press conference. Stay here and keep refreshing the page for more information.

Rhode Island is up to 239 coronavirus cases after 36 new cases emerged overnight. There are 29 infected people in the hospital.

Raimondo said “death is inevitable” from the coronavirus. She said the numbers are likely to grow.

The governor has signed an executive order requiring that people stay home unless they are involved in essential activities, like grocery shopping.

The governor is requiring all people traveling to Rhode Island from ANY state to self-quarantine for 14 days. Exclusions apply to public safety and health care workers.

Raimondo is requiring all non-essential retail businesses to close until April 13.

Raimondo says she is banning all gatherings of more than five people in the state.

Raimondo says she believes there is only 50 percent compliance with her regulations banning large gatherings.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.