A 19-year-old Berkley man, believed to have been sitting in the front passenger seat, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was in stable condition Saturday, Miliote said in a statement Saturday.

Christian Couto, 19, and Devyn Crosby, 18, both Berkley residents, died when a 2009 BMW belonging to Couto’s father struck a tree near 67 Sanford St. at about 6:10 p.m., according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Two teenagers were killed in a fiery car crash in Berkley on Friday night, and a third remains hospitalized, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office

A Berkley police officer dove into the burning car to try to rescue Couto, who is believed to have been the driver, and Crosby, believed to be in the back seat, before the flames engulfed the vehicle, according to the statement.

The teen who survived had already gotten out of the car when officers arrived shortly after the crash was reported.

The crash is under investigation, Miliote said.

All three graduated last year from Somerset Berkley Regional High School, according to acting principle Susan Brelsford in an e-mail sent to students.

“I thought it was important to reach out to all of you as I know that many of you have already heard the news and we are all grieving," said Brelsford in the e-mail. "I know you are all with me when I say that the families and friends of these three young people are in all of our thoughts and prayers.”

The tragedy was the second to beset the school while it has been closed due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus, she said. A junior at the school died of cancer March 18.

“While there are no words to truly convey the sadness over the loss of two of our own, I want all students and staff to know that we are all here for you, and for each other," Brelsford said in the e-mail to students, which she provided to the Globe.

“While the current state of our world and school makes it difficult to be together as we normally would, we do need to grieve,” she said.

