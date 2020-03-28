Two elderly women in Woburn have died after contracting the COVID-19 virus, the mayor's office announced Saturday.
The women, ages 89 and 92, are the first residents of Woburn to die from the virus, Mayor Scott Galvin said in a statement.
They were not identified.
“Both were beloved mothers and grandmothers and will be deeply missed by their families,” Galvin said. “I have been in contact with the relatives of both residents, and I offer my deepest condolences."
He asked for privacy for both families. Residents are urged to continue following social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Please stay at home as much as possible,” Galvin said. “If you must leave your home, please ensure that it is only for an essential purpose.”