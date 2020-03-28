The release did not say if the employees are police officers.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the town’s health department of the diagnoses, the department said in a press release.

Two employees at the Reading Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

The employees have been in isolation since they first showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Health officials will remain in remote contact with them throughout their illness, according to the press release.

“The general public should have no specific concerns about this news, although we all have the two employees in our thoughts and prayers," Reading Police Chief David Clark said in the release. "Thus far they are recovering well.”

No further information was available Friday night.

