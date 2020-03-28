A 57 year-old woman was found dead in her Wareham home by police Friday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a release.
Police believe the woman’s death was not “a random act of violence," Plymouth County District Attorney spokeswoman Beth Stone wrote in a statement.
Wareham police found the woman unresponsive at her home at 3 Woodbridge Ave. after responding to report of a death, according to Stone, and she was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
Stone said Wareham police and Massachusetts State Police are actively investigating the death.
Stone and police did not respond to requests for more information, including the cause of death and whether the death was suspicious.
