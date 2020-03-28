A 57 year-old woman was found dead in her Wareham home by police Friday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a release.

Police believe the woman’s death was not “a random act of violence," Plymouth County District Attorney spokeswoman Beth Stone wrote in a statement.

Wareham police found the woman unresponsive at her home at 3 Woodbridge Ave. after responding to report of a death, according to Stone, and she was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.