“The year was great in terms of getting stronger and more ready to play in the NHL,” Zegras said to members of the media shortly after the signing was announced. “That’s my goal. In all aspects, it was the next step in my career going from playing in the junior leagues to a men’s league. It was great for my development in that regard.”

In his lone season with the Terriers, Zegras finished his freshman year with 36 points on 11 goals and 25 assists, ranking second on the team in assists and third in points, and was selected to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Among Division I freshmen, Zegras finished tied for third in points, tied for second in assists and second in power-play points (17). He was selected by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Seniors Patrick Curry and Patrick Harper have also signed pro contracts.

Harper signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators, who had selected him in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He finished the year ranked 15th in the nation in points per game (1.16), totaling 37 points on 14 goals and 23 assists in 32 games. The 37 points ranked second on the team and matched a career high from his freshman season. He became the 84th player in program history to reach the 100-point mark, finishing his career with 115 points (41 goals, 74 assists) in 128 games.

Curry signed a two-year contract with the Grand Rapid Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. Curry, who was named the 2019-20 Hockey East Best Defensive Forward last week, finished his career as a Terrier with 79 points on 39 goals and 40 assists in 141 games. He led this year’s squad in goals with 19, which tied him for second among Hockey East players.

