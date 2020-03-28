Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo $100 million in wages on Saturday to help the club during the coronavirus crisis. The club said the money amounted to four months worth of wages, a third of players’ salaries. The first agreement of its kind in Serie A since play was halted three weeks ago means Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the Italian league, will give up more than $11 million. Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, who has an economics degree, led the negotiations with the club and fellow players. “Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalization of official competitions,” Juventus said. Three Juventus players — Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala — have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Agnelli family that controls Juventus donated more than $11 million in relief funds to Italy’s civil protection agency.
Clemson QB starts virus relief fund
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Anderson (S.C.) University soccer player Marissa Mowry, have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus.The two set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until Clemson compliance officials informed them the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case . . . More than 950 trainers affiliated with the National Athletic Trainers Association signed up over the last week after the association put together an app aimed at helping trainers assist understaffed hospitals. The app was intended to give health care providers a database to look for help nationwide . . . The Colorado Avalanche say a second player tested positive for the new coronavirus. The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation. The unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The other two are with Ottawa . . . An A-League soccer player with the Newcastle Jets in New South Wales has become the first Australian professional footballer to test positive for the new coronavirus. The unnamed player was tested as a precaution before an international flight. He played in recent A-League matches against Brisbane and Melbourne City . . . Barcelona has delivered 30,000 masks to the Catalonia government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the club said. The masks were made in China and donated by insurance company Taiping, a regional partner of the club, for distribution to nursing homes.
NFL
Giants, TE Tomlinson reach deal
The New York Giants reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson. Tomlinson confirmed the signing on his Instagram account. Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch . . . The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The six-year veteran originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4. Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
College basketball
Texas to keeps its men’s coach
Texas will stick with men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns (19-12) won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.” Smart, who is 90-78 overall at Texas and just 40-50 in Big 12, was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract . . . LJ Figueroa, a forward for the St. John’s men’s basketball team, declared for the NBA draft. School officials announced Figueroa’s decision, saying that he hasn’t hired an agent and still has the option to return to school and retain a final year of eligibility if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3.
Miscellany
Misconduct of Boston esports player probed
Allegations of sexual misconduct were raised against Walid "Mouffin” Bassal, a member of Boston Uprising’s esports Overwatch League team, according to the Esports News Network. Bassal, from Toronto, did not play in Saturday’s match against the Toronto Defiant. The Boston Uprising released the following statement: “The Boston Uprising has learned of allegations against Walid “Mouffin” Bassal. We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and as a result Mouffin will not be competing in today’s match. We will not be commenting any further while we investigate the matter.” In April of 2018 another member of the Boston Uprising team had his contract terminated, according to Variety magazine, after allegations emerged that he pursued a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old fan.
Michael Silverman
