Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo $100 million in wages on Saturday to help the club during the coronavirus crisis. The club said the money amounted to four months worth of wages, a third of players’ salaries. The first agreement of its kind in Serie A since play was halted three weeks ago means Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the Italian league, will give up more than $11 million. Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, who has an economics degree, led the negotiations with the club and fellow players. “Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalization of official competitions,” Juventus said. Three Juventus players — Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala — have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Agnelli family that controls Juventus donated more than $11 million in relief funds to Italy’s civil protection agency.

Clemson QB starts virus relief fund

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Anderson (S.C.) University soccer player Marissa Mowry, have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus.The two set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until Clemson compliance officials informed them the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case . . . More than 950 trainers affiliated with the National Athletic Trainers Association signed up over the last week after the association put together an app aimed at helping trainers assist understaffed hospitals. The app was intended to give health care providers a database to look for help nationwide . . . The Colorado Avalanche say a second player tested positive for the new coronavirus. The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation. The unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The other two are with Ottawa . . . An A-League soccer player with the Newcastle Jets in New South Wales has become the first Australian professional footballer to test positive for the new coronavirus. The unnamed player was tested as a precaution before an international flight. He played in recent A-League matches against Brisbane and Melbourne City . . . Barcelona has delivered 30,000 masks to the Catalonia government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the club said. The masks were made in China and donated by insurance company Taiping, a regional partner of the club, for distribution to nursing homes.