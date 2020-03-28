That was his job, and I’ve no doubt he was very good at what he did. But it was not his passion. His passion was basketball, and because of that passion, well, as McCallum says in his book, “Whatever revisionist history might be written, remember this: The Dream Team resulted from the vision of Boris Stankovic . . . It was not frustration built up by the increasing reality that inroads were being made on the United States’ claim of basketball superiority. The idea germinated in the mind of the Inspector of Meat from Belgrade.”

He had a degree in veterinary medicine. But his day job for years in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, (before the breakup of that country) merited the loving description as “The Inspector of Meat” by my friend Jack McCallum in his indispensable book, “Dream Team.” As Stankovic explained, “It was natural in our country that veterinarians looked after the meat and cheese, because it had to do with animals, no?”

The Inspector of Meat died on Friday, March 20. He was 94. It must be noted that the NBA of the 21st century, where the participants now annually include more than 100 players from more than 40 countries and possessions, looks as it does because of the passion, vision, and downright stubbornness of the Inspector of Meat.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Russ Granik was the deputy commissioner and CEO of the NBA while history was being made. The NBA was going on, kind of minding its own business in the mid- and late ’80s. Yes, the Olympic basketball team was beaten by the Soviet Union (actually, the Lithuanian All-Stars) at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, but that was hardly the NBA’s concern. Again, McCallum: “The NBA and the Olympics were planets rotating in different solar systems.”

So how did we get to the Dream Team? How did we get to the USA finding itself the basketball Champions of Nothing by 2006, when we held gold medals from neither the 2004 Olympics nor 2006 world championships? The answer was the Inspector of Meat had been onto something.

“We wouldn’t have had a 1992 Dream Team if it weren’t a personal goal of his,” explains Granik.

The 1992 US Olympic 'Dream Team' was a vision of Borislav Stankovic. John Gaps III/Associated Press

What does inspecting meat have to do with basketball, you may ask? Fair question. When he wasn’t evaluating the meat and cheese, Borislav Stankovic was playing, coaching, and/or administrating basketball. First of all, he stood 6 feet 5 inches. As a player he was a longtime member of the national team and boasted of being a Yugoslav player in the inaugural FIBA World Championships, held in Argentina in 1950. He naturally gravitated into coaching in both Yugoslavia and Italy, winning multiple titles. By 1966, he was able to leave behind the meat and cheese as a full-time executive with FIBA, rising to deputy secretary-general by 1976, and eventually becoming the head man.

The key juncture in his administrative career came when FIBA boss William Jones, the Englishman whose meddling allowed the Russians to steal the USA’s gold in L’Affaire Munich, dispatched his aide on a basketball intelligence-gathering trip to the States in 1974. Stankovic’s first revelation was Bill Walton.

“You watched a guy like Bill Walton for one minute and and you could see that his level was so much higher than anyone we had in Europe,” he explained to McCallum.

In time, Stankovic would become infatuated with the likes of Walt Frazier and Pistol Pete Maravich.

The seed of the Dream Team had been planted in the brain of the Inspector of Meat. Quasi-professional Europeans defeating American college kids was one thing. But there was a better, purer brand of basketball being played by the American professionals. "That,” thought the Inspector of Meat, ”should be our standard.” There is no other way to put it: Borislav Stankovic was now obsessed with elevating international basketball, and the only way to get it done was to let them feel the fire of the American dragon, up close and personal.

“The hypocrisy was what got to me,” Stankovic explained. "And there was a practical side. My concern was trying to make the game of basketball strong, to grow it, and yet there was this separation. It became impossible for me to tolerate.”

It was a solo quest in the beginning. FIBA had no intention of ceding any of its power. American “amateur” basketball influence was split between the NCAA and ABAUSA, the American subsidiary of FIBA. And the NBA was completely indifferent. The league had its own issues.

A lesser man might never have gotten the job done. But Borislav Stankovic was no ordinary man. If you subscribe to the theory that people make history and not the other way around, then the current state of affairs in the NBA with regard to talent procurement is because both Stankovic and David Stern were the right men at the right time.

Stern and Stankovic had an immediate rapport, and Granik makes three.

“I was there from the start," acknowledges Granik. “I can tell you on a personal level Boris was one of my favorite people I’ve ever dealt with. He was kind of a towering figure.”

And smart? Are you kidding. Granik recalls his first exposure to Stankovic on his own turf, so to speak. “It seemed as if he could speak any language,” Granik recalls. "His own, of course. Other middle European tongues. French, Spanish, Italian. Even some Russian.”

Most importantly, he was not just talk. “Whatever he promised, he delivered,” asserts Granik. " ’Can you get the Russians for this?’ He’d say yes, and he got the Russians. It was always like that.”

It did not all get done easily, of course. Before it was over, ABAUSA had been swallowed up. Now we have a governing body known as USA Basketball and it’s all one, big (usually) happy family. FIBA wasn’t always happy, and still isn’t. It wants to make the Worlds as important to Americans as the Olympics, a battle still being fought.

When the first vote to create a circumstance allowing NBA players to participate in the Olympics and Worlds was taken, both the United States and Russia voted against it. Seriously. But Stern knew it was coming, and when the time came to assemble a team for Barcelona in 1992, we all saw what happened.

The theme of the Dream Team experience for the rest of the world was "Beat Me, Whip Me, Take My Picture.” But by 1994 at the Toronto Worlds, the “awe factor” was gone. By 2000, we were in a life-and-death struggle with Lithuania in Sydney, and in a sticky wicket gold medal game with France. By 2002, a B-plus NBA team was finishing sixth in the Worlds — in Indianapolis, no less — and things were no better in 2004 Athens Olympics or 2006 Tokyo Worlds.

And back in 1992, 14-year old Dirk Nowitzki was taking it all in from his house in Wurzburg, Germany, and 15-year old Manu Ginobili was firing himself up down in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, firmly committing themselves to basketball careers when they had other sporting options.

Those two are drop-dead Hall of Famers. They have been accompanied by scores of non-Americans into our basketball world. Giannis Antetokounmpo, anybody? These wonderful basketball players are the legacy of the Inspector of Meat.

Now go order Jack’s book. You’ll thank me later.

Bob Ryan