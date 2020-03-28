My own sports heart is tightly connected to my brother Jim, he as the second of our four Sullivan siblings and me as the youngest making a sort of team of our own, a sports-loving tandem our other two siblings, my oldest sister Kerry and third-in-line brother Terence, didn’t quite care to join. When I recall my earliest sports memories, seeing Chris Chambliss’s famous 1976 walkoff homer against the Royals or Bucky Dent’s better shot two years later over the Green Monster, I see myself in my brother’s shadow. I routinely and with great gratitude acknowledge him as the reason I am the sports fan I am.

One step inside my brother’s Leominster office reveals his status as a New England transplant, the framed Thurman Munson photo in one corner and Mickey Mantle switch plate in another, but two pieces of evidence of a lifelong devotion to the Yankees. His co-workers have attempted many acts of surreptitious redecorating — the latest had Jim removing 15 different Red Sox logos his colleague Bob Hansen had stuck around his desk — but the heart wants what the heart wants.

So as I fashioned a career in sportswriting, it’s no surprise my brother often told me I have the coolest job in the world, rooted in the chance to slip behind the curtain of the world that so engrossed us as kids, meeting and interviewing so many of the principal players in our tableau of childhood heroes.

But here’s the truth about Dr. James Sullivan: His job is the one that awes me now.

My brother Jim is the chair of emergency medicine at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster, putting him, like so many of his fellow medical professionals, on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic, a living testament to the notion that as much as we love, respect, and admire our sports stars, life has its own special way of reminding us who the real heroes are.

Massachusetts General Hospital, and thousands of other healthcare facilities across the country, are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Greenhouse, Pat Globe Staff

Right now, there are none more heroic than those caring for the neediest among us, those dealing with all the uncertainties, pressures, and anxieties this coronavirus has wrought, yet heading out the door to work every morning anyway, putting someone else’s needs before their own.

“They’re the bravest people I know and it is beyond an honor and privilege,” Jim tells me over the phone Friday, his voice stretching to cover words that dissolve amid near-tears. “It is an extraordinary thing to watch these people just dig in. None has run away, no one’s gotten anxious — well everyone has gotten anxious, but there is no one who has not come to work. And if they’re out sick, it’s, ‘When can I come back?’

“Medical people will be here until there’s nobody left, I promise you that. We’ll come out on the other side and have done our best and have done good work. I know that for a fact. My people are superstars.

“We will stand in the breach.”

And we will stand in gratitude.

This is not the first time my brother has earned it. This is not his first time on the front lines. Jim, a former ROTC scholarship recipient in both his undergraduate and medical school years, spent five years in the Army infantry and 22 years in the Navy Medical Corps, retiring as a captain in 2015. He served two tours overseas, once in Iraq and once in Afghanistan, working at a multinational hospital unit treating wounded soldiers from all over the world. The experiences differ, of course, most starkly in the invisible viral enemy we now face. But there are similarities, too, ones Jim finds himself tapping into now as he coordinates Leominster’s response and best practices. Preparedness, decisiveness, coordination, communication.

Like so many other facilities, Leominster now has three emergency entrances, one for patients with flu-like symptoms, one for those without, and one for staff. Everyone gets their temperature taken. Everyone gets a surgical mask and a handful of alcohol-based sanitizer. Staff data is recorded as they are signed in. For Jim, it’s to his office first, where street clothes are replaced by scrubs, ones carefully placed on a rolling rack in an outer room by laundry personnel, and rubber clogs replace shoes. When his day is complete, those scrubs are bagged and dropped in the laundry, and when he returns home, he uses a side door to his house in Worcester, heads straight to a downstairs shower, and keeps his own laundry separate from the family.

While patients are triaged, those presumptively COVID-19 are placed in one of seven negative pressure rooms (up from one a month ago). Before seeing them, Jim, like all of the staff who will enter those rooms, goes full PPE. Face shield (he wears glasses underneath), mask, gown, double gloves. For them, unlike epicenters in New York City, the expected surge of patients still awaits. They hope for less, prepare for more, and pray supplies hold out, already thankful for the countless donations of masks from schools, businesses, and neighbors all over. The numbers are rising.

“It’s getting busy, not crazy yet,” Jim says Friday morning. “Two deaths today likely from COVID, two intubations today — they are saying Boston, New England is probably three or four days away from a dramatic increase.”

His routine is one I can barely imagine, and one whose risks are not limited to himself, but extend to his wife, Amy, to their son, Jamie, working remotely now as an advertising associate with New York City agency Ogilvy, and to their daughter, Johanna, her first year at Mount Holyoke College set to conclude online. But this is the bottom-line bravery health care workers display every day, the heroism they live by always.

This week was one Jim and I would normally have celebrated, treating Opening Day like the national holiday any good baseball fan knows it is. Thankfully, Jamie alerted him to MLB Network’s replay of every franchise’s greatest game, and he made it home in time to relive the final innings of another Yankee walkoff keeper, this one courtesy of Aaron Boone. For a moment, baseball was the same escape it’s always been.

“Baseball is life,” he tells me. “It’s all about strategy and long-range planning and uncertainty and leadership. Baseball is life. I miss it.”

To this day, Jim still grieves the tragic death in a plane crash of Thurman Munson, the former Yankees catcher, still recalls Munson as his childhood hero. I know better. The heroes now wear scrubs, and I’m proud of my brother for being among them.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.