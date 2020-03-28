Boston-based footwear company New Balance has begun developing and manufacturing facial masks, in an effort to assist with the high demand for medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges,” the company said in a statement issued Friday. “We are producing prototypes for face masks in our Lawrence, Mass. manufacturing facility and hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon.

“We are coordinating our efforts with government officials and local medical institutions as well other U.S. consortiums and testing facilities.”