Olympic officials confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo will keep their spots for the rescheduled games next year. It resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the 2020 sports calendar, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe. Still to be determined is how the Isports that make up the Olympics will allocate all the spots at the rescheduled games. Typically, the individual sports determine their qualifying procedures for Olympic events. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe confirmed that all sports have agreed to the International Olympic Committee’s proposal that all athletes currently qualified for the Games will remain qualified for next year. In track, he said that accounts for about half the places. … The date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the IOC decides on a new schedule for the postponed Games. Coe said there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in Eugene, Ore., but at the moment they all depend on the IOC … The United States Olympic and Paralympics Committe said the losses across American sports because of the pandemic could range from $600 million to $800 million. A good portion of these losses can be recouped if the Games go forward, as expected, in 2021. But staying financially healthy until that time is not a given for some of the more vulnerable national sports governing bodies.

