Olympic officials confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo will keep their spots for the rescheduled games next year. It resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the 2020 sports calendar, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe. Still to be determined is how the Isports that make up the Olympics will allocate all the spots at the rescheduled games. Typically, the individual sports determine their qualifying procedures for Olympic events. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe confirmed that all sports have agreed to the International Olympic Committee’s proposal that all athletes currently qualified for the Games will remain qualified for next year. In track, he said that accounts for about half the places. … The date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the IOC decides on a new schedule for the postponed Games. Coe said there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in Eugene, Ore., but at the moment they all depend on the IOC … The United States Olympic and Paralympics Committe said the losses across American sports because of the pandemic could range from $600 million to $800 million. A good portion of these losses can be recouped if the Games go forward, as expected, in 2021. But staying financially healthy until that time is not a given for some of the more vulnerable national sports governing bodies.
Clippers may lose $10 mllion
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said his team would lose at least $10 million this season, offering the first glimpse into how much money the suspension of the season might cost NBA franchises …English soccer should be braced for “difficult decisions” to try and ease the financial effects from the suspended season. The Premier League released a statement after talks with the English Football League and Professional Footballers’ Association, saying they also “agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.” Clubs are already feeling the pinch: Second-tier Championship club Birmingham was the first to ask some players to defer 50% of their salaries, while at Championship leader Leeds, the players, coaching staff and senior management volunteered to defer their salaries to try and put off redundancies at their club …The St. Louis Blues confirmedthat Fox Sports play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The team said in a post on Twitter that Kelly has been in self-quarantine at home since March 13 … With the Olympics postponed until 2021, the LPGA has moved the Evian Championship in France to Aug. 6-9, two weeks later than originally scheduled. That was supposed to be the week of women’s golf in the Olympics … Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, his wife, Jelena, and their foundation are donating 1 million euros (about $1.1 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia.
Advertisement