Eventually, the play clock hits zero, and we’re all subject to further review by the ultimate sky judge. That’s the case whether your favorite team plays in Death Valley (Clemson’s or LSU’s) or Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, who represent the hoops heaven that is the Hoosier state.

The sports world is taking an unprecedented timeout due to the coronavirus pandemic with the return to play protocol unknown. However, sports fans don’t have the luxury of pressing pause. While teams and players live forever in legend and lore, no fan lives forever.

Health concerns, personal or collective, are always scary and unwelcome, but they can inspire reflection. So, it’s with that in mind and sincere sensitivity regarding our current public health crisis that I decided to revisit my Sports Bucket List, the achievements, occurrences, events, and venues I would like to witness before I’m designated for assignment, so to speak.

Here’s my current Sports Bucket List:

▪ The United States winning the men’s soccer World Cup — When will Manifest Destiny translate to the pitch? The 2022 FIFA World Cup will mark 20 years since the US men reached the quarterfinals. The men have backslid while slide-tackling since, failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Their counterparts on the women’s squad are two-time defending champions and the only four-time Women’s World Cup winners. Maybe, Christian Pulisic can be the male Megan Rapinoe. The women deserve their due and equal pay because the men’s program is far from their equal.

▪ A baseball player hitting .400 in a season — This achievement has become almost apocryphal. But Red Sox legend Ted Williams did indeed hit .406 in 1941. Baseball’s current environment makes reaching the magic number all but unimaginable. Analytics have perverted the game down to the three true outcomes, walk, strikeout, or home run. Baseball’s Age of Information Enlightenment has generated remarkably precise defensive positioning, rendering hits harmless outs. Pitchers have ramped up their spin rate and velocity so much they sound like Formula 1 mechanics. Houston Astros players couldn’t bat .400, and they knew what was coming. Even with the Astros stealing signs and predicting pitches via trash can-percussion in 2017, Houston’s Jose Altuve led the team and the majors with a .346 average.

▪ Major League Baseball adopting the DH — MLB has a Border Wall, the designated hitter. Baseball has been a sport divided against itself since 1973 when the American League instituted the DH. The AL and the NL are the sports equivalents of blue states and red states, united superficially, but deeply divided ideologically. Umpires, administration, and schedules have all been standardized, but not the rules. Baseball’s bifurcation must cease.

▪ A female athlete smashing the pro sports gender barrier — I would love to see US women’s national team soccer player Carli Lloyd kicking field goals in the NFL. She has the leg. Lloyd drilled a 55-yard field goal at a Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles joint practice last August. She said that NFL teams expressed interest in bringing her in.

▪ A team winning the Super Bowl in its stadium — Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (that still sounds sacrilegious) could make this happen if his turn with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers goes to plan. TB of TB’s new home, Raymond James Stadium, is hosting Super Bowl 55. There would be no better way for Brady to seize the upper hand in his passive-aggressive power struggle for historical billing with Bill Belichick than making his new team the first to play the Super Bowl on its home field.

▪ A men’s college basketball team completing an undefeated season — It would be nice to see a team get its one shining moment unblemished. Robert Montgomery Knight’s 1976 Indiana Hoosiers remain the last team to go undefeated in Division 1 men’s college basketball. That kind of wire-to-wire dominance in the one-and-done era seems as likely as Kentucky’s John Calipari fielding a starting five of seniors. The folks in Storrs, Conn., are shrugging. The UConn women’s basketball program just calls this achievement a season.

▪ An NBA player averaging 40 points per game — Ten times in NBA history a player averaged 35 points per game or more, counting Michael Jordan’s 34.98 average in 1987-88. Wilt Chamberlain (five), the only player to average more than 40 points per game in a season, comprises half that list. Chamberlain averaged 44.8 points per game for the San Francisco Warriors in 1962-63. The Big Dipper’s average dipped from 50.4 points per game in 1961-62. LOL.

▪ A golfer winning the Grand Slam — If Tiger Woods couldn’t accomplish this at his remarkable peak, it’s a putting green pipe dream. No golfer has won all four professional golf majors – The Masters, the US Open, the British Open, and the PGA Championship – in the same calendar year. Woods won four majors in succession between 2000 and 2001, holding all the titles at once, the “Tiger Slam.” In 1953, Ben Hogan won The Masters, the US Open, and the British Open. But he skipped the less-prestigious PGA Championship.

▪ The Toronto Maple Leafs winning the Stanley Cup — The Stanley Cup might not be awarded for the first time since 1919 when an influenza pandemic prevented it. It only feels as if it has been that long since the Maple Leafs captured the Cup. The Leafs last lifted Lord Stanley’s hallowed hardware in 1967, the final season of the Original Six NHL. Forty-three years later they’re still waiting for the Cup’s return.

▪ The Cleveland Indians winning a World Series — I’m a sucker for emotionally-tortured fan bases and championship droughts. The Indians boast the longest dry spell in North American pro sports. They haven’t won a World Series since 1948 when they beat the Boston Braves, who are now twice removed from Boston, on the site of what’s now Boston University’s Nickerson Field. Cleveland was victimized by Willie Mays’s iconic over-the-shoulder catch in the 1954 series. They lost heartbreaking Game 7s in extra innings in the 1997 and 2016 World Series, the latter of which saw the ultimate long-time losers, the Chicago Cubs, end their epic championship drought at the Indians expense.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.