(Bloomberg) — Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo repealed her order that New Yorkers coming to the state be singled out for COVID-19 quarantine and replaced it with a requirement that all out-of-state travelers isolate for 14 days.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had threatened to sue Rhode Island, after state troopers began stopping cars with New York plates and police and the National Guard went to summer houses believed to be owned by New Yorkers.

The new order essentially ends New York as a specific target. It reads in in part: “Any person coming to Rhode Island from another state for a non-work-related purpose must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.”