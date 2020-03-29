To recap: It’s a strange time to think about what makes your company a great place to work.

With the pandemic surging, many people haven’t been to the office for weeks. Some companies have furloughed workers or shut down operations. Yet some people are busier than, providing health care, food, technology, and other critical services, even as they risk exposure to the coronavirus.

Now might not seem like the ideal time to think about nominating your company for the Globe's annual Top Places to Work rankings.

And yet, having something positive to focus on could be a nice change of pace. Right?

Any employer operating in Massachusetts with 50 or more employees — public, private, nonprofit, or governmental — can participate. Between April and June, employees will be given a 24-question survey used to evaluate their company’s leadership, communication, treatment of employees, values, and more. The winning companies in four size categories will be featured in a special fall edition of The Boston Globe magazine.

Polling employees about how they’re feeling might be even more critical now than ever, said Energage, the company that conducts the surveys.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," Eric Rubino, chief executive of Energage, said in a statement. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.”

Nominations, due by May 8, can be made online at bostonglobe.com/nominate or by calling 617-674-2286.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.