Even with libraries closed temporarily, your local library card gives you access to much more than you may know — dozens of online resources from movies to electronic books and audiobooks, newspapers from across the world, and language instruction. And if you’re reading this and thinking, “I wish I had a library card,” you’re in luck. The libraries mentioned here, and others, offer E-cards; you can sign up for one on their websites. (Note that not all library systems offer all of these resources; check your local library’s website for details.) Here are some of local librarians’ favorite services.