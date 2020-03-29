How much worse it gets depends on the willingness of residents to to keep social distance, she said. “This is not cause for panic,” she said.

“We are starting to go up the curve at a pretty fast clip,” Raimondo said. “It is going to get worst before it gets better," she said.

PROVIDENCE -- A third Rhode Islander has died of COVID-19, and the state has 55 new cases, marking the largest single-day increase, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Sunday.

The state now has a total of 294 confirmed cases of coronavirus. But Raimondo said only 50 percent to 60 percent of residents are following personal distancing rules.

The governor said she saw crowds of people lining up for clamcakes in Narragansett on Saturday and nearly drove down there to break it up.

“This virus is coming, it is coming fast, and we cannot outrun it,” she said, emphasizing the need to avoid gathering in crowds of five or more.

Raimondo said she is suspending all child care licenses until April 4.

She said any person coming to Rhode Island from any other state for non-work related purpose must self quarantine. Police will be at southern border may to make sure anyone planning to stay in Rhode Island knows they must stay quarantined 14 days, and she said the National Guard continues “walkabouts” in coastal communities to tell out-of-state residents they must stay quarantined after arrival here.

The update comes one day after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to sue Rhode Island over Raimondo’s order requiring New Yorkers to remain quarantined for 14 days. The State Police were stopping cars with New York licenses plates and the National Guard was knocking on doors in coastal towns if they spotted New York license plates in driveways.

Cuomo called it an unconstitutional “reactionary policy.” And late Saturday, Raimondo signed a new order that says “any person coming to Rhode Island from another state for a non-work-related purpose must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Raimondo said the state is giving Rhode Islanders 90-day extensions for Department of Motor Vehicles deadlines for licenses, registrations, and other purposes.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said state will allow curbside pickup for some “non-essential” businesses such as small bookstores, and it will allow appointments-only for certain retail businesses such as appliance stores and car dealerships. But first consult with state officials, he said.





































