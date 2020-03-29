Two inmates at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday night.
The first inmate tested positive on Friday, and his roommate, who was not exhibiting symptoms, was placed in an isolation unit and tested as a precaution, the office of Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a statement.
Officials have taken several new steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including limiting movement in and out of the unit where the inmates were housed, and providing all individuals in the unit with facemasks, according to the release.
Officers who were working in the unit have been told not to report to work until further notice, and were asked to follow up with their medical providers, according to the release.
Officials had previously suspended in-person visits for family and friends, as well as volunteer services, required all visits from attorney’s be non-contact and enhanced cleaning of facilities and availability of cleaning products, according to the release.
Koutoujian said in the release that the efforts taken by his office has been "nothing short of outstanding,”
““During an unprecedented time, they have confronted this challenge head on – focused on ensuring the wellbeing of all those living in and working at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction,” Koutoujian said. "It is a testament to the professionalism of these dedicated officers, medical professionals and support staff members.”