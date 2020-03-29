Two inmates at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday night.

The first inmate tested positive on Friday, and his roommate, who was not exhibiting symptoms, was placed in an isolation unit and tested as a precaution, the office of Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a statement.

Officials have taken several new steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including limiting movement in and out of the unit where the inmates were housed, and providing all individuals in the unit with facemasks, according to the release.