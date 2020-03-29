A 25-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Waltham, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday on River Street and found a “badly damaged” vehicle at the city’s border with Watertown, according to a statement from Waltham Police Sergeant William Gallant.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was treated at the scene for serious injuries. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Gallant said in the statement.