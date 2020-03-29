State Troopers arrested a Brockton man for illegally possessing a firearm Friday, the second time the man has had this charge, after he was spotted parked in a no parking zone in front of a closed business, officials said.

Adam McNeil, 26, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, second offense, firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, and carrying a loaded firearm, State Police said in a statement Saturday night.

McNeil was on probation for a 2015 Worcester shooting when he was arrested, the statement said.