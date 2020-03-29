State Troopers arrested a Brockton man for illegally possessing a firearm Friday, the second time the man has had this charge, after he was spotted parked in a no parking zone in front of a closed business, officials said.
Adam McNeil, 26, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, second offense, firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, and carrying a loaded firearm, State Police said in a statement Saturday night.
McNeil was on probation for a 2015 Worcester shooting when he was arrested, the statement said.
Troopers responded to the area of Ames and Intervale streets for a report of shots fired from Brockton police at 9:24 p.m. Friday, State Police said.
During the search, troopers said, officers saw a dark-colored sedan running with its lights on parked on North Montello Street in front of a closed business’s “No Parking Any Time” sign. There were no registration plates for the car, according to the statement.
Troopers made contact with McNeil, the driver of the sedan, and through an investigation found a Glock 27 .40 S&W caliber pistol with an extended magazine, State Police said, which had 11 live cartridges in it.
State Police arrested McNeil and he was transported to the Middleborough State Police barracks. He was booked and bail was set at $50,000, troopers said.
