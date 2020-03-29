A 45-year-old Fall River man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Dorchester Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The man, who was not identified, was driving a 1998 Mercedes sedan about a half-mile from Exit 15 on I-93 South when the vehicle went over a guardrail and crashed on the right side of the roadway around 7 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

He was found outside the vehicle when rescue crews arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.