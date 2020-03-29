A 45-year-old Fall River man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Dorchester Sunday morning, according to State Police.
The man, who was not identified, was driving a 1998 Mercedes sedan about a half-mile from Exit 15 on I-93 South when the vehicle went over a guardrail and crashed on the right side of the roadway around 7 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
He was found outside the vehicle when rescue crews arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.