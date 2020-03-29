Officers responded to a Westville Street apartment around 2 p.m. where they found the victim, a Dorchester resident, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, police said in a statement. The man told police he ran into the apartment after two male suspects riding a blue scooter began firing at him.

Responders used a tourniquet to slow the bleeding, and the man was later take to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

A short time after the shooting, an officer saw two males matching the suspects’ description riding along Columbia Road. The scooter fled, driving on the wrong side of traffic down Greenwood Street before crashing into a car at the intersection of Harvard Street and Standish Road. Police arrested 18-year-old Rolondo Carrero of Hyde Park and a 17-year-old from Dorchester, and recovered a loaded gun at the scene.

Both Carrero and the 17-year-old suspect face multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and several other weapon-related charges. The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was also wanted on warrants for carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded gun, and trespassing, police said.

In addition to the suspects, two women were arrested after they allegedly assaulted officers who responded to the shooting. Dorchester residents Rain Warren, 18, and Cody Claiborne, 38, refused to allow emergency personnel to assist the injured man after he rushed into the apartment. Both women allegedly struck an officer in the face, and other officers at the scene said they were spat on. Warren and Claiborne were charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Police believe the suspects may have fired at a male on Shandon Road just minutes before the shooting on Westville Street. Surveillance footage shows the two males on a scooter shooting at a man standing near a car. The man, who did not contact police, appeared uninjured.

Rolando and the two women will be arraigned at Dorchester District Court, police said. The 17-year-old will be arraigned in Juvenile Court.





