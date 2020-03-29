After Sunday’s rain, a storm system will pull into Eastern Canada while at the same time another weaker area of low pressure rotates through New England. Most of the day Monday is actually dry with the chances of precipitation increasing throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

If you’ve looked at your smartphone for the weather this upcoming week, you might be horrified to see all the rain icons. Of course with social distancing the modus operandi again this week, getting outside is an important coping mechanism. First, let’s lower the fear here about how bad the week is going to be: We are not going to have rain every single day.

Advertisement

Perhaps even more frustrating than the damp weather is going to be the chill in the air Monday as colder air works in from Northern New England. The map below shows temperatures around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Notice it’s in the upper 30s along the New Hampshire border and only lower 40s across Greater Boston. This is close to 10 degrees below average for this time of the year and with the cloud cover and the wind off the water it’s not going to be a very nice day.

Temperatures across New England for Monday afternoon. Dave Epstein (custom credit)/Dave Epstein

As some energy rotates down Monday evening, I am looking for scattered showers and even some snow showers. The radar below is a predictive radar for Monday later in the afternoon and overnight; notice the blue, which does represent wet snow moving northeast to southwest. There could even be some scattered coatings on grassy surfaces.

Some rain and snow are likely later Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. WeatherBell (custom credit)/WeatherBell

Tuesday and Wednesday look like an improving weather forecast. It’s not going to be warm, however, with temperatures on Tuesday staying in the low-to-mid 40s and the mid-to-high 40s on Wednesday. There’s a chance for a little brightening Tuesday afternoon and a better chance for at least partial sunshine on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Speaking of Wednesday, another coastal storm is developing across the Carolinas. This storm will move south of New England and into the open waters of the Atlantic where it will intensify. You can see the low pressure area on the loop below. Watch how as it moves out into the Atlantic some moisture will eventually rotate westward on the backside of this; that should happen later Thursday or early Friday. This means another chance for precipitation during that time frame, but it’s not going to be a lot nor will it last a long time. The details of the showers later in the week aren’t well established.

A storm moves into the Atlantic later this week and eventually may bring back some moisture Thursday or Friday. Tropical Tidbits (custom credit)/Tropical Tidbits

Finally, as we begin April this week it’s important to remember average high temperatures start in the low 50s and only end up in the low 60s by month’s end. There are still multiple chances of frost. There’s even a chance that it can snow this month and even if it doesn’t, it’s often a month filled with several cloudy days and showers. That said, there will be days where temperatures are warm enough to really feel comfortable being outside and there will be sunshine. No matter what, it’s not going to rain the entire month.