The city is also repurposing a former hospital on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton, which will make 70 new beds available. This effort will be operated by the Boston Public Health Commission and Boston Health Care for the Homeless.

Suffolk University will repurpose a dormitory to provide 172 new beds for homeless people. The program will be managed in collaboration with the Pine Street Inn shelter and the Boston Public Health Commission.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Sunday announced several initiatives to help get homeless people off the streets, ease the burden on existing shelters, and slow the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus.

“We expect to have more locations coming online in coming days,” Walsh said.

The announcement came as Boston experienced its first case of COVID-19 among the city’s homeless population, the mayor said.

“When people are in need, we come together and we help them,” he said.

Walsh thanked Suffolk University as well as the neighbors on Beacon Hill and in Brighton for their understanding and compassion.

The new beds are in addition to 55 new beds made available in the rear of the city’s Southampton Street shelter.

Additionally, the city is working with the state to repurpose the Newton Pavilion at Boston Medical Center and will temporarily reopen it to meet the medical needs of homeless residents; that facility will provide 250 beds.

All told, Walsh announced about 550 new beds.

































































































































