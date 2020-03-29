“Stay your butt at home,” he emphasized. “You don’t have to be 80 [years old] to get it.”

“I am at my home in quarantine continuing my recovery with the help of my amazing family,” Jackson wrote, before listing several reminders.

Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, 44, announced Saturday he tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Facebook post .

Jackson added that COVID-19 is worse than the seasonal flu, that all people, regardless of race, can be infected, and that those who have been diagnosed should be mindful of their mental and physical health.

“Take the calls from your friends, do Zoom Happy Hours, they are good for your mental and physical health,” Jackson said.

Jackson said his symptoms began the night of March 14 with a sore throat and a cough, and progressed to “the worst body aches" by the following day.





