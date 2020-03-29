The Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that when law enforcement arrived, they found the felled tree and said it had been dragged into the road to block it. They said deputies learned that some island residents believe the people staying in the home are supposed to be quarantined because they came from out of state. The sheriff's office said the trio had been staying on Vinalhaven for about 30 days and none have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Authorities in Maine are investigating a report that several people with guns had cut down a tree on the island of Vinalhaven to block a road so that some people would be quarantined in their home.

Maine reported two more deaths from the virus on Sunday, bringing to total to three. One of the two who died was a man in his 60s from Cumberland County who was a long-time employee of the Maine Department of Transportation, Gov. Janet Mills said.

Meanwhile, in Vermont, State Police there are visiting hotels and motels to make sure that they are closed under Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s order to slow the spread of the virus, police said Sunday.

Lodging establishments must be closed except under limited circumstances, Vermont State Police said. Police visited 295 lodging businesses on Saturday and expected to contact about 20 more.

The Vermont National Guard has set up an additional COVID-19 test site at Landmark College in Putney for patients who have a referral from their health care provider, the state Health Department announced. The site opened Sunday. It's in addition to a number of temporary pop-up, drive-through and other facilities that have been set up around Vermont for testing, the Health Department said.

Vermont reported 235 cases on Sunday, up from 211 on Saturday.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu has asked extended-stay visitors to voluntarily self-quarantine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. New Hampshire announced 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 214.