Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday that his administration has created an online resource for people and companies that want to sell or donate badly needed supplies for people on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program will be accepting supplies including respirators, masks, facial shields, goggles, gloves, gowns, head covers, shoe covers, sanitizer, and wipes.

"Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” Baker said in a statement.