Coronavirus resources
Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday that his administration has created an online resource for people and companies that want to sell or donate badly needed supplies for people on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The program will be accepting supplies including respirators, masks, facial shields, goggles, gloves, gowns, head covers, shoe covers, sanitizer, and wipes.
"Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” Baker said in a statement.
The program also offers information to local manufacturers who want to adapt their businesses to produce needed equipment in Massachusetts. The state recently established a Manufacturing Emergency Response Team to help with such efforts.
Advertisement
Short supplies for people responding to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus have been a major area of concern here and across the nation, as the pandemic has placed a huge burden on the health system.
Also on Sunday, Baker noted that it is working with the Massachusetts Medical Society to find volunteers who are willing to help respond to the crisis. Respiratory therapists and public health nurses are in particular demand. The governor’s office said more than 1,000 people have signed up since the launch of the initiative.
Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.