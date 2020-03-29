Re “Supermarkets giving workers raises amid crisis” (Metro, March 22): How sad that it takes a pandemic to rethink our priorities about life and survival — that it is the people we meet every day who are at the front lines of this crisis: the workers at grocery stores, at pharmacies, flipping hamburgers, driving trucks and delivering food and packages of crucial supplies and medicines. Many of these people can’t get a living wage during normal times. But now some are getting a temporary $2-an-hour raise to put their lives on the line.

I consider this temporary raise an insult tantamount to blood money. These people should have gotten a living wage a long time ago (the “Fight for $15”). Now that we know how vital they are to our society, it is important that they be given better respect — and pay.