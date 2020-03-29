Articles in last Sunday’s Ideas section by Stephen Kinzer (“The coronavirus pandemic is a failure of imagination”) and Helen Branswell (“What works: How some countries are beating back the coronavirus”) stressed the international nature of the pandemic crisis. This perspective grows more important by the day. We are at a unique hour in the clock of the world.

The fall of the Soviet Union ended an era of conflicting economic systems. We are now living in a time of conflict between particularists — those who believe the interests of their particular nation, religion, or other grouping are paramount — and universalists — those who believe humanity shares a common fate.