Articles in last Sunday’s Ideas section by Stephen Kinzer (“The coronavirus pandemic is a failure of imagination”) and Helen Branswell (“What works: How some countries are beating back the coronavirus”) stressed the international nature of the pandemic crisis. This perspective grows more important by the day. We are at a unique hour in the clock of the world.
The fall of the Soviet Union ended an era of conflicting economic systems. We are now living in a time of conflict between particularists — those who believe the interests of their particular nation, religion, or other grouping are paramount — and universalists — those who believe humanity shares a common fate.
Advertisement
The looming crisis of environmental chaos due to human activities coincided with a rise of particularism (President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord being a prime example). Based on this misleadership and the long, if accelerating, arc of climate disruption, too many of our citizens are still in denial.
One hopes this fast-moving pandemic will wake up enough Americans to both the interconnected nature of our world and the fact that our president is courting disaster.
David J. Weinstein
Jamaica Plain