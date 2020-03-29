Housebound by the coronavirus outbreak, NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade on Friday recalled one of the scarier moments of their friendship during an Instagram Live chat when Anthony credited LeBron James with saving his life from drowning while snorkeling during a shared 2015 vacation to the Bahamas along with Chris Paul . Anthony said he had only himself to blame for the near-death experience because, as everybody was returning to their boat after snorkeling to a "little grotto,” Anthony lingered, "trying to see the last little bit of the barracudas snorkeling.” Anthony wound up getting swept away from their boat by the strong current. "I look up at the boat, and I see Bron jumps off the boat like he’s MacGyver,'' Anthony recalled. “He jumps off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm. He’s carrying me in one arm.” Said Wade: "I’ve seen LeBron do lots of amazing things on the court. Off the court, [it was] when he went and saved [Anthony’s] life.”

The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay, where he caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving . . . The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helped the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers, including Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins, under contract heading into next season . . . Days after trading away their top outside cornerback, Quinton Dunbar, to the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Redskins added a low-risk, high-reward depth option in veteran Ronald Darby. The team agreed with Darby, 26, who was a solid starter for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles the past five seasons, on a one-year deal worth $4 million . . . The Baltimore Ravens agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, ending his eight-year run in Denver, where the 6-foot-5-inch, 285-pound Wolfe, 30, had seven sacks in 12 games last season with the Broncos before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

Colleges

Rutgers lands blue-chip recruit

Steve Pikiell and Rutgers took other step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten Conference, getting a commitment from highly regarded 6-foot-10-inch center Cliff Omoruyi, who chose the Scarlet Knights over Auburn and Arizona State. Omoruyi, of Roselle, N.J., became the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers, marking the program’s biggest in-state recruit since Mike Rosario of St. Anthony’s in 2007. Rutgers (20-11) was on the verge of its first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years when the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month . . . Georgetown 6-2 guard Mac McClung announced he will enter the NBA draft, electing to close out an injury-riddled sophomore year by testing the draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility . . . Aari McDonald announced she will return for her senior season on the Arizona women’s basketball team, bypassing a chance to leave early for the WNBA. A 5-6 guard, McDonald had an immediate impact after transferring from Washington and sitting out a year, finishing third nationally with 24.1 points as a sophomore in 2018-19. She also broke current Wildcats’ coach Adia Barnes’ season scoring record with 890 points and was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American . . .. . . Former University of Washington football coach Jim Lambright died at age 77, the school announced. Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Miscellany

Hill wins virtual NASCAR race

Timmy Hill won a virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, where a highlight came when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for intentionally trying — but failing — to crash Ty Dillon. It was the resumption of NASCAR’s new normal resumed with the second in an iRacing series thrown together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped nearly all sports, including the suspension of NASCAR’s 36-race season four events into the year. Fox Sports again used its team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to call the race, which was aired both on Fox in some markets and nationwide on its cable channel . . . IndyCar made its iRacing debut Saturday in a race entered by 25 drivers and won by Sage Karam. NASCAR seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson was a special guest in the race as he works toward an obvious IndyCar debut. He’d been scheduled to test a car in Alabama next month before the coronavirus shutdown . . . Atlético Madrid said former defender José Luis Capón has died. He was 72. The club has not disclosed the cause of death. Capón was part of the Atlético team that won the Spanish league in 1973 and 1977. He also helped the club win the 1974 Intercontinental Cup and the 1976 Copa del Rey.