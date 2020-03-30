Some people are still sending your typical love problems about breakups and commitment. Most others, though, are asking questions that are related to what we’re all facing now because of COVID-19. Some want to know how to live with a spouse in a small space. Others, the singles, wonder if they’ll ever be able to date again.

That’s why I started “Taking Care,” a series of public Zoom calls with mental health professionals, hosted on BostonGlobe.com, and free for all.

We had our first session on Thursday. The expert who joined us was Monica O’Neal, a Harvard-trained licensed clinical psychologist, who answered my questions, and some sent in by readers. You can watch the entire video of the call at https://takingcare.splashthat.com/.

O’Neal told me to remind everyone that her answers do not count as real therapy. It’s guidance, but she can’t make a diagnosis or give true counseling without seeing someone in person.

Still, her answers might be a help. They were to me, at least.

Our next Taking Care session is Thursday (April 2) with Dr. Drea Letamendi, a licensed clinical psychologist who also happens to be expert on the comfort we can find through pop culture. You can watch the event live — and send in questions ahead of time — by RSVPing here. Please join us.

Also note that the Q&A below with O’Neal is an edited, partial transcript from Thursday’s talk. There’s plenty more in the video.

Meredith Goldstein: Here’s a question that came in yesterday: “What words of encouragement are there for friends, coworkers, and loved ones who are focused on the negative all the time? “Cheer up” or “snap out of it” are ineffective phrases.

Dr. Monica O’Neal: My thought is, what is wrong with somebody having their own reaction to this? I think, unfortunately, sometimes when we are in situations where we have no control, people will find different ways to try to make sense of it, and some people will go to what we call a very positive place that doesn’t leave room for other people who might be feeling fear and anxiety more consciously. And this idea of “snap out of it” — I’m glad they’re not doing that because that’s actually a thing that we call “toxic positivity.” That can make people who are struggling and feeling anxious feel worse, and kind of make them feel even more isolated and depressed. So I would say that if you’re having a hard time with somebody that’s close to you, that perhaps is coping differently from you, that’s how I would reframe it — to [understand that] they’re coping differently from you. And we all cope differently.

Goldstein: Another question from a reader: “How do I cope with the anxiety of living with someone with a compromised immune system at this difficult time?” I feel that way; my sister is immunocompromised, has Crohn’s disease, and is in New York, so I’m far from her. But every day I wake up thinking she needs to be protected.

O’Neal: For me, instead of just getting on the phone and shaming my parents constantly about “you can’t leave the house,” I did as much as I could. I sent them some extra stuff even though they were very capable of buying their own stuff. And you have to acknowledge what their experience is, but to actually say to somebody, “I need you to take a higher level of care of yourself because I need you. This is impacting me, too. I know it’s having an impact on you, and I’m willing to hear it, but I need you to know that I need you to be around after this. I need to know in the morning that you haven’t left your house so that I can wake up another day and not feel overwhelmed with how safe you are.” It’s okay to acknowledge that, Meredith, it’s very scary. And I hope your sister isn’t leaving her house.

Goldstein: This question comes in from someone named Emily: “I’m single, living alone, and I’m a 1099 contractor who relies on networking for business. I’m feeling a lot of rage about people having playdates and parties, both seeing friends online and neighbors in real life in my neighborhood. The thought of months alone and my business eventually failing because of other people’s behavior is both angering and depressing. I generally don’t get bothered by things I can’t control, but this directly affects me in the long term.”

O’Neal: The truth is that this is not something that is novel to the coronavirus. This is how people, unfortunately, just generally operate. I think that anybody feeling angry should feel completely valid. I’ve been angry watching the news just because, again, I’m concerned about my parents and I’m concerned about my patients. I’m concerned about friends of mine who have health issues and who have their own businesses. So Emily, you have every right to be pissed off. This is completely impacting you, and it’s unfair. You see it in all sorts of social issues when it comes to different human rights or the environment. People tend to be responsive when it has a direct impact on them. So, people’s initial reactions to not taking this seriously, is because it didn’t seriously impact them. The more information that we’re getting out there, and getting people to understand this as a collective effort of flattening the curve, and that really, they are accountable, and this can actually impact them, the more … people start to feel more personally responsible. And I think there has been a substantial shift, even in the last week, because it’s become more clear. But unfortunately, Emily, it is one of those things that you are just gonna have to bear because, unfortunately, this is how people tend to operate across the board.

Goldstein: This question comes from “Anonymous”: Now that my partner and I are working from home together and living together, how do we define boundaries and not drive each other crazy sharing space?

O’Neal: The truth is, this is one of those situations that will either make or break a marriage, and the best chance that you can have of surviving your marriage or your relationship is a Japanese Zen principle called wabi-sabi. That’s this idea that you kind of have to find the joy or the beauty in transient types of things. So, if you see your partner’s underwear or clothes on the floor, instead of just being like, "Oh my god, don’t they know now we’re all in this space together?” Can you find a way to think about it like, "You know what? This is a trail that says that they’re there. They’re alive.”

Goldstein: If someone is thinking, “I want to call an ex,” what are the questions they should ask themselves before going through with it?

O’Neal: Well, I would say the first thing they should ask themselves is: What would be the purpose of this? What are they trying to get out of this? A lot of times we can convince ourselves we’re doing this for the welfare of the other person. We just want to know that they’re OK or whatever. And the truth is, it’s because of our own needs to feel more connected or at least know they remember us. And guess what? That’s completely normal. Don’t feel ashamed about that. But if that is your motivation, be honest about it. Because it’s usually much more self-serving than it is altruistic about the other person’s needs. But the other thing is to ask yourself, would this help the other person feel better if I reach out to them? Or have they been explicit that they don’t want to hear from me? We should be taking care of one another. And if you’re reaching out to somebody when they’ve been clear that they don’t want you to, you could actually be causing them to feel worse in the end.

***

Look for O’Neal May 4 when she appears on a new Bravo show, “Camp Getaway.”

