The ventilators are expected to arrive between now and the end of the first week in April, he said, calling it a “big positive step forward in the right direction.”

He said state officials had gotten a “quick turnaround" on their request for ventilators, which help people breathe when they can’t breathe on their own. The request was processed in “maybe 48 hours” with a recognition that “we do, in fact, have a demand or need for somewhere between 1,000 and 1,400 ventilators," Baker said.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that the federal government has approved the state’s request for at least 1,000 ventilators, equipment officials see as crucial as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to send a wave of patients to hospitals in coming weeks.

“That will make a big difference for many folks in our hospital community,” he said.

He also said that on Saturday and Sunday that the state had received deliveries from the national stockpile.

“But we continue to chase PPE [personal protective equipment] through a whole variety of alternative supply chains and, as I’ve said before, you don’t have a confirmed order until it actually shows up," he said at a State House news conference on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Baker said the state has approximately $50 million on order for additional supplies, “but obviously we will need more.”

Baker said hundreds of individuals and businesses have also contacted the state with offers to donate or sell PPE. And he touted efforts efforts by private companies, including New Balance, to help the state. New Balance, which makes shoes and sports apparel, will begin manufacturing masks, Baker said.

He said such “creative and imaginative” efforts are “exactly what we would expect to see here in the Commonwealth.”

He said a surge in cases is expected to start In the state somewhere between April 7 and April 17. Asked if he had an estimate on how many people might die in Massachusetts from the pandemic, he said, he wanted to make sure “everybody who can be saved is saved and I prefer to think about it that way than I do with respect to some really cold and impersonal number.”

Baker said the state is preparing for the expected surge in cases by securing the ventilators, increasing bed space, obtaining personal protective equipment, and increasing medical personnel.

“We literally have people working all four of those issues to make sure that none of them is ultimately the problem for us once the surge happens,” he said.

The virus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 745,000 people and killed more than 35,000 worldwide. In the United States, more than 144,000 people have been sickened and more than 2,500 have died.

As of Sunday, 48 people had died from the virus in Massachusetts, with 4,955 confirmed cases reported after more than 39,000 tests.

To slow the spread of the disease and keep it from overwhelming hospitals with deathly ill patients, officials across the globe have asked or ordered people to stay at home, and closed businesses and schools, massively disrupting daily life and dealing a staggering blow to the world economy.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. The vast majority of people recover. But in some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia -- and it can be fatal.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com